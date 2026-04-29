Iran has every right to counter US's state-sponsored piracy

According to Press TV EN website, Iravani made the comments in a letter dated Wednesday, where he also said he was writing "to bring to the urgent attention" of the UN Security Council the "continuing internationally wrongful acts of the United States through yet another piracy-style seizure and deliberate targeting of commercial vessels, namely the M/T Majestic and M/T Tifani."

Iravani pointed to a public statement released earlier by a US attorney, describing it as "an explicit and deliberate admission of internationally wrongful conduct." He noted how the attorney had "boasted of the pirate-style seizure" of the two vessels and the subsequent stealing of 3.8 million barrels of Iranian oil.

"The US attorney’s statement clearly confirms that the United States armed forces have interdicted, boarded, and forcibly seized Iran’s commercial vessels on the high seas on the basis of their bullying attitude," the letter read.

He added, "Such conduct is nothing but another clear example of US addiction to lawlessness and constitutes a flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations, in particular Article 2(4)."

According to the letter, the actions "fall squarely within the definition of an act of aggression" under UN General Assembly Resolution 3314 of 1974, which defines aggression as the use of armed force by one state against another.

Such actions against vessels engaged in legitimate commercial activity also pose a direct threat to maritime safety and security, and escalate the volatile situation in the region, the ambassador underscored.

"In substance and effect, such actions are identical to state-sponsored piracy and terrorism, carried out under the guise of domestic processes that have no standing under international law," the letter added.

The United States bears full and undeniable international responsibility for the consequences of such atrocities, Iravani noted, stressing, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has every right, in accordance with international law, to counter these insolent actions."

He concluded by calling on the Security Council to condemn the seizures, demand the immediate and unconditional release of all seized vessels, cargo, and property, and take measures to prevent their recurrence.

The United States began taking such measures against Iranian vessels, despite President Donald Trump's announcement on April 7 of a two-week lull in unprovoked American aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Tehran has condemned the blockade as a violation of the terms of the ceasefire and reciprocated by closing down the strategic Strait of Hormuz to all traffic with the exception of the vessels that manage to obtain permission from relevant Iranian authorities for transit through the chokepoint.

According to the Press TV report, the country has, in addition, categorically rejected the notion of returning to talks with Washington as long as the blockade stays in place.

MNA