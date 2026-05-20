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May 20, 2026, 7:39 PM

Israel blocks aid because it fears exposure of its crimes

Israel blocks aid because it fears exposure of its crimes

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi condemned recent moves by Israel and the United States to block humanitarian aid destined for Gaza, calling the actions a violation of international law.

In a post on his social media account published on Wednesday, Gharibabadi criticized Israel for halting aid vessels and slammed Washington for imposing sanctions on individuals connected to the humanitarian flotilla.

“In this upside-down logic, food and medicine become threats, humanitarian aid becomes a crime, and a siege that starves children is rebranded as ‘defense,'” Gharibabadi stated.

The Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized that under international law, starving civilians, obstructing relief efforts, and enforcing collective punishment constitute crimes rather than legitimate security policies.

He concluded that the actions taken by Israel and the U.S. are not motivated by security concerns, but are instead an attempt to obscure these violations.

MNA

News ID 244678

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