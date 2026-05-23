Iran sets halt to all fighting as condition for deal

The informed source told Al Jazeera that efforts to narrow the gap between Tehran and Washington are continuing, but a final agreement has not yet materialised.

Ending the war, lifting the American blockade, and ensuring stability in the Strait of Hormuz are Iran's principal objectives, the official said, adding that the release of frozen assets and the removal of oil export sanctions are not considered details.

Iran's armed forces do not concern themselves with the intentions of the other parties; they plan based on the worst-case scenarios, the source added.

The official described Qatar's role in supporting the Pakistani mediator as vital, important, and fundamental, but cautioned that a positive atmosphere and diplomatic activity, while significant, are not enough to secure a genuine agreement.

MNA/6837901