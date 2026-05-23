Iran, Qatar FMs discuss diplomatic developments over war

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held consultations with Araghchi on peace efforts and strengthening regional stability, Qatar's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Qatari minister said Doha supports all efforts to end tensions in the region, but argued that the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz and its use as a bargaining chip would lead to a deeper crisis.

No further details have been disclosed.

The call comes as Pakistan-led mediation between Tehran and Washington enters an intensive phase, with Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir holding multiple high-level meetings in Tehran on Saturday.

MNA