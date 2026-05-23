Iran won't back down from its rights, Ghalibaf tells Munir

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaking during talks with Field Marshal Asim Munir in Tehran, said the Islamic Republic of Iran defended the country with courage and authority on the battlefield and will pursue its legitimate rights with intelligence and strength on the diplomatic front.

"Military men know the value of peace better than others, but they will never allow their country's dignity and rights to be trampled," Ghalibaf said.

He blamed Washington for launching the war while negotiations were underway, and is now calling for talks to end it. "We were in a ceasefire that you brokered when the United States broke its word, imposed a naval blockade, and now it is looking to lift it," he said.

Ghalibaf warned that Iran's armed forces have used the truce period to rebuild, and that if Trump acts foolishly and restarts the war, "it will certainly be more crushing and bitter for America than the first day of the war."

Pakistan's army chief, for his part, said the government and people of Pakistan hold the best wishes and prayers for the future of the Iranians.

"You and I are both soldiers of our nations, and soldiers speak without stuttering and with honesty," Munir said. He added that he was pleased Iran is administered by intelligent people with high vision at this juncture.

The meeting was the latest in a packed day of talks for Munir, who met Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and joined a session with President Masoud Pezeshkian.

MNA