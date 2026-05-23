Iran rejects attacking UAE's Barakah nuclear plant

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, has sent a formal letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Security Council President Fu Cong, categorically rejecting US allegations made at Security Council session 10153 on May 19, 2026, that Iran was responsible for a drone attack on the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the United Arab Emirates.

Iran has requested that the letter be circulated as an official Security Council document.

Iravani described the US representative's accusation as unfounded and without evidence. He turned the framing of the allegation on its head, pointing out that Iran has itself been the victim of attacks on its peaceful nuclear facilities — facilities under IAEA monitoring — carried out by the very country now making accusations.

Iran has itself been a victim of attacks and aggressions by the United States and the Israeli regime against peaceful nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards, the letter states.

The letter provides an explicit accounting of illegal attacks on its nuclear infrastructure. Iravani stated that the United States — the only country in history to have used nuclear weapons — together with Israel, struck Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow, Isfahan, and Bushehr during two wars: in June 2025 and February 2026. He described these strikes as flagrant violations of the UN Charter, international law, international humanitarian law, and IAEA resolutions.

The letter draws a pointed contrast between Iran's treaty obligations and those of its accusers. Unlike the United States, and Israel — which Iravani notes remains outside the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty — Iran is an NPT signatory and has, for more than two decades, rejected baseless accusations against its peaceful nuclear programme while accepting one of the most rigorous IAEA verification regimes in existence.

Iravani also cited Washington's withdrawal from the JCPOA in violation of Security Council Resolution 2231, its imposition of illegal sanctions, and its decision to attack Iran while negotiations were still underway — all as evidence of the unreliability of American commitments.

The letter concludes with a demand that the United States and Israel bear full responsibility for all damage caused to Iranian civilians, civilian infrastructure, and peaceful nuclear facilities. It calls for those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity to be held accountable, and urges the Security Council to reject what Iravani describes as politically motivated and misleading narratives designed to divert attention from the true roots of regional instability.

MNA