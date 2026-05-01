Iran hits back at six Arab states over UN letters

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, has written to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council, categorically rejecting claims made by six Arab states and demanding full accountability for their role in military operations against Iran.

In his letter, Iravani firmly dismissed all allegations and accusations raised in recent correspondence from Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the Kingdom of Jordan, describing them as groundless and entirely unsupported.

The Iranian envoy stated that the six governments had deliberately overlooked the root causes of the current situation — namely the unprovoked and unlawful military attacks carried out by the United States and Israeli regime against the sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Here is the full text of Iravani's letter:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Excellencies,

Upon instructions from my Government, and further to our previous communications concerning the premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified war of aggression perpetrated by the United States and the Israeli regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as our letters regarding the responsibility of those States whose internationally wrongful acts have contributed to, enabled, and sustained this aggression against Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity, including our latest letters dated 13, 14, and 22 April 2026, I wish to respond to the letter dated 14 April 2026 from the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations addressed to the President of the Security Council (S/2026/327); the letters dated 15 and 16 April 2026 from the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United Nations addressed to the President of the Security Council (S/2026/331-S/2026/335); the letters dated 15 and 17 April 2026 from the Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations addressed to the President of the Security Council (S/2026/332-S/2026/339); the letter dated 17 April 2026 from the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations addressed to the President of the Security Council (S/2026/338); the letter dated 17 April 2026 from the Permanent Representative of the State of Kuwait to the United Nations addressed to the President of the Security Council (S/2026/336); and the letter dated 28 April 2026 from the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the United Nations addressed to the President of the Security Council (S/2026/374).

The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically and firmly rejects all unfounded allegations and entirely unsubstantiated claims put forward in the aforementioned letters from the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

These States have intentionally disregarded the underlying root causes of the situation on the ground and have neglected the crucial and decisive fact that the United States and the Israeli regime have committed acts of aggression and carried out unprovoked and unlawful attacks against Iran, while attempting to distort the factual and legal context by falsely attributing responsibility to the Islamic Republic of Iran the very State that has been the target of this savage war of aggression. The unlawful use of force and military attacks by the United States and the Israeli regime against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran constitute egregious, systematic, and widespread violations of both jus ad bellum and jus in bello.

According to the most recent statistics released by the Iranian Red Crescent Society, the war crimes committed by the aggressors have resulted in the martyrdom of over 3,375 individuals. As of 8 April 2026, more than 125,630 civilian structures have been damaged across Iran, including over 100,000 residential units, some of which have been completely destroyed. Among these, 23,500 are commercial properties, and 339 medical facilities have also been damaged. Additionally, 32 universities, 857 schools, and 20 Red Crescent centers have been targeted by the aggressors. To this must be added the damage to historical and cultural sites, the environment and natural resources, as well as numerous items of infrastructure, including railways, bridges, aluminum and petrochemical factories, airports, and passenger aircraft.

The claims advanced by the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan that the armed attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran were not launched from their territories, even if true, quod non, only serve to confirm that Iran has been targeted by aggressors operating from military bases and facilities situated within those States.

The outright rejection of the facts presented by the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the use by the aggressors of the territory, airspace, and facilities of the States in the region, inter alia, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, is incompatible with the monitoring data and assessments conducted by the Iranian armed forces, as well as the recent statement by the Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM). In the press briefing dated 16 April 2026 at the Pentagon, the Commander of CENTCOM, Admiral Brad Cooper, noted that the leaders of the littoral States of the Persian Gulf expressed appreciation for the service members in the region and reiterated how "Bahrain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan have been exceptional teammates." Furthermore, the downing of a hostile airborne object over Iran in April 2026 suggests the participation of other States in the joint attacks against Iran, namely Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as the United States and the Israeli regime do not deploy such airborne objects.

The alleged exercise of self-defense by the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan does not constitute valid and lawful self-defense as set forth in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations. Rather, it is the internationally wrongful acts of the said States that qualify as an act of aggression under Article 3(f) of UNGA resolution 3314 (XXIX) of 14 December 1974.

Moreover, the evident failure of the Security Council to uphold the lawful and legitimate right of self-defense of the Islamic Republic of Iran in its unjust and legally untenable resolution 2817 (2026), as lex specialis, does not negate Iran's inherent right of self-defense under general international law.

The resolution of the Human Rights Council dated 25 March 2026 (A/HRC/RES/61/1) is one-sided, politically motivated, and inherently biased. It has failed to meaningfully examine the root causes of the situation. The resolution is unbalanced, misaligned with the mandate of the Human Rights Council, and presents a selective narrative, beginning in the middle of the story rather than reflecting its full context.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates once again its clear and consistent position that all States whose internationally wrongful acts have played a role in the United States' and the Israeli regime's aggression against its sovereignty and territorial integrity must be held accountable. The continued failure of the Security Council to address the root causes of the current situation, namely the unlawful use of force, acts of aggression, and grave violations of international humanitarian law by the United States and the Israeli regime, as well as the complicity of States that have either facilitated such wrongful acts against Iran or have directly participated therein, poses a significant threat to international peace and security.

Despite the failure of the Security Council to hold the littoral States of the Persian Gulf, inter alia, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan accountable for their internationally wrongful acts against Iran, they are under an obligation, as responsible States, to make full reparation to the Islamic Republic of Iran, including compensation for all material and moral damage caused by their internationally wrongful acts.

I should be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as an official document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellencies, the assurances of my highest consideration.

MNA