Iran, Oman FMs discuss diplomatic push to end war

The two ministers exchanged views on existing diplomatic tracks and initiatives aimed at de-escalation, according to a brief statement from Iran's Foreign Ministry.
No further details of the conversation were immediately released.
MNA
TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Oman's Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi held phone talks on Saturday morning, discussing the latest regional developments and diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation and end the war.
The two ministers exchanged views on existing diplomatic tracks and initiatives aimed at de-escalation, according to a brief statement from Iran's Foreign Ministry.
No further details of the conversation were immediately released.
MNA
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