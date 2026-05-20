China key to Tehran-Washington mediation, Iran envoy says

Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said on Wednesday that Beijing prefers to enter a mediation process when conditions allow for a genuine outcome. "Despite the complexities in the Iran-US relations file, China has played a key role in the mediation process underway in Islamabad," he said.

"The current mediation process is the result of cooperation among Iran, Pakistan, and China," the ambassador added.

The remarks mark the first explicit Iranian acknowledgment of China's behind-the-scenes role in the diplomatic track. Pakistan has been the public face of mediation, hosting an initial face-to-face round of talks in Islamabad and conveying a 14-point Iranian peace proposal to Washington. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi earlier condemned the war on Iran as illegal and called for a comprehensive ceasefire, but Beijing had not been openly named as a participant in the mediation.

The comments come as talks remain stalled, with Tehran blaming Washington for offering no meaningful concessions.

MNA