  1. Politics
May 23, 2026, 9:57 AM

Iran urges UN intervention over ‘illegal’ US naval blockade

Iran urges UN intervention over ‘illegal’ US naval blockade

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva formally called on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to intervene regarding the humanitarian impact of the illegal US naval blockade on Iranian ports.

In a letter to UN High Commissioner Volker Türk, Ali Bahreini warned that the ongoing unilateral blockade poses a severe threat to the fundamental rights of the Iranian population. He specifically highlighted risks to the country’s right to development, as well as critical disruptions to the supply chains for essential goods, healthcare services, and life-saving medical equipment.

The Iranian envoy requested that the UN High Commissioner launch an immediate investigation to monitor the blockade’s effects, emphasizing that the situation is particularly jeopardizing food security and the livelihoods of residents in southern Iran. 

The letter further characterized the blockade as part of a pattern of blatant and illegal aggression against the Islamic Republic. Tehran maintains that the United States and Israel bear full responsibility for the humanitarian consequences stemming from these actions.

MNA/IRN

News ID 244714

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