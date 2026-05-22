Attack on Iran ‘clear aggression against independent state'

In a post on his X account on Friday, Baghaei addressed German Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who in a podcast interview criticized the United States for withdrawing from the JCPOA in 2018 and subsequently resorting to force against Iran, and wrote, “Mr. President, it is true that the current crisis facing our region and the world is fundamentally due to the US’s unilateral, illegal and arbitrary withdrawal from the JCPOA; it is true that this imposed war should and could not have been ignited; however, there is no concept of “necessary war” in the UN Charter that would authorize governments to resort to force against a sovereign and independent country based solely on the whims and caprices of the aggressors.”

"The criminal nature of the American-Israeli attacks against Iran should not be reduced or framed simply as an" unnecessary war, he said, adding that the US and Israeli attacks against Iran were a gross violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4, of the UN Charter and a blatant military aggression against an independent state.

Every country, that values ​​the rule of law and the principles of the United Nations Charter, must unequivocally and explicitly condemn this military aggression and demand that the aggressors be held accountable, Baghaei emphasized.

“The American-Israeli attack on Iran cannot be downplayed or reframed as merely an ‘unnecessary war.’ It was a flagrant violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter — a blatant act of aggression against a sovereign State. Any nation that values ​​the rule of law and the UN Charter must unequivocally condemn this act of aggression and call for accountability,” the Iranian spokesperson stated.

Earlier on Friday, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had taken a strong and principled stance against the illegal US and Israeli aggression against Iran, terming the conflict as a “truly avoidable, unnecessary war.”

Addressing the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he stated that it would have been better if that agreement had been preserved.

“If the 2015 agreement with Iran had been preserved, it would have been possible to prevent the consequences we are currently witnessing,” he added.

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