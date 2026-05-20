Iran will make enemy regret its decision to invade again

Ghalibaf made the comments in his latest audio message to the nation released on Wednesday.

“For about a month, we have witnessed a cessation of fire on the military battlefronts, but the overt and covert movements of the enemy show that, in parallel with economic and political pressures, the enemy has not abandoned its military goals and is seeking a new round of war and a new adventure,” the speaker said.

He said that the enemy is trapped in a strategic mistake. He noted that the strategic challenges that the US has fallen in caused protests over gasoline prices, bonds, interest rates, and inflation. Many Trump supporters see the Iran war as Israel’s war and oppose Trump’s promises.

He further stated: “This very chaotic situation that has been created in American public opinion and economy has caused the American president to hesitate between two options; the first option is prioritizing the end of the war, paying its costs as the loser of the war, and the second option is restarting the war or continuing the naval blockade to pressure and force Iran to accept surrender.”

He said that monitoring America’s actions shows that they still hope Iran will surrender and wrongly believe they can coerce Iran through continued sanctions, economic pressure, military escalation, and new attacks.

He said that the Iranian will once again let the enemy down.

He continued to note that the Iranian military forces "have made the best use of the ceasefire opportunity to reconstruct our military capability, and by Divine grace and the backing of the people, they enjoy such readiness today that will surprise the enemy and will certainly make them regret any renewed aggression against Iran.”

The Speaker of Parliament emphasized that our success relies on people’s steadfastness, stating: “The enemy’s big mistake is not understanding, as the Mr. President [Masoud Pezeshkian] said, that the Iranian nation never bows to force. This awareness and kindness make our duty to solve economic problems heavier.”

He admitted that the country has faced some difficulties in the realm of economy such as inflation and unemployment, ugring the adminstration and relevant officials to spare no efforts to resolve the challenges.

MNA