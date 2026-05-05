Shielding perpetrators not to absolve intl. obligation: envoy

In a letter addressed to the United Nations Security Council, Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations dismissed Resolution 9245, transmitted by Bahrain as chair of the 165th session of the Council of the Arab League.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically and unequivocally rejects this resolution in its entirety, together with the unfounded, misleading, and politically motivated allegations contained therein,” Iravani wrote.

The letter slammed the resolution for willfully disregarding the “undeniable root causes” of the current situation in the region.

Iravani asserted that the document omits a central fact, namely that the United States and Israel have perpetrated acts of aggression against Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in violation of international law and the UN Charter.

The US-Israeli aggression against Iran began on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders, including Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Iranian armed forces responded by launching daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in the Israeli-occupied territories as well as US military bases and assets across the region.

According to Iravani, the Arab League resolution seeks to “distort both the factual record and the applicable legal framework” by falsely attributing responsibility to Iran, which is a victim of an unlawful war of aggression.

The ambassador further reiterated the country’s legal position regarding its right to self-defense under international law, including measures taken in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Iravani also recalled Iran’s prior communications to the Secretary-General and the Security Council concerning the internationally wrongful acts and complicity of several Arab states, including Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, for their role in “aiding and abetting the aggressor.”

“Any attempt to misrepresent realities or to shield the perpetrators of aggression from accountability will neither alter the legal facts nor absolve those responsible of their international obligations and consequences,” he further said.

MNA