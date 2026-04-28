Japanese tanker transits Strait of Hormuz at Iran permission

The vessel, identified as the Idemitsu Maru, a Panama-flagged VLCC managed by a subsidiary of Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan, began its journey late Monday after having remained stationary off Abu Dhabi for over a week, a report by Press TV said on Tuesday.

It transported crude loaded from Saudi Arabia’s Juaymah terminal in early March.

According to ship-tracking data, the tanker briefly altered course near Iran’s Qeshm and Larak Islands before continuing eastward past Larak.

The passage required coordination with Tehran.

This is believed to be the first time a Japanese-linked oil vessel has moved through the waterway since the war began on February 28.

Japan typically sources about 95 percent of its oil imports from West Asia, much of which passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Since the war, however, traffic has fallen sharply as Iran has implemented tight restrictions and requires all ships to obtain approval.

Iran has effectively blockaded the vital conduit for oil and gas shipments since the start of the US-Israeli aggression, sending energy prices soaring.

Iranian officials say passage will be regulated along designated routes and require authorization from Iran.

On April 13, one month after the war began, the US Central Command began implementing “a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports.”

Iran says the blockade is “an illegal act” that “amounts to piracy.”

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the standoff have stalled.

Pakistan, which brokered the April 8 ceasefire, continues to mediate between Washington and Tehran.

MNA