  1. Politics
May 23, 2026, 1:36 PM

Iran reports 25 vessels transited through Strait of Hormuz

Iran reports 25 vessels transited through Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – Iran's IRGC Navy has announced that 25 vessels, including oil tankers and container ships, transited the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours after obtaining clearance and security coordination with

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy has announced that 25 vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz over the course of the past 24 hours, having obtained the required clearance and security coordination from the IRGC naval force.

The vessels included oil tankers, container ships, and other commercial craft. The IRGC Navy's public relations office said all transiting ships passed through the strait after completing the necessary coordination process with Iranian naval authorities, who provided security coverage for the passage.

MNA

News ID 244720

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