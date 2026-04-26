Araghchi departs for Russia after visits to Pakistan and Oman

Heading a diplomatic delegation, Araghchi departed for Moscow from Pakistan, where he returned on Sunday for a short visit for consultations with Pakistani mediators.

He is scheduled to meet with senior Russian officials to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments with senior Russian officials.

Prior to the visit to Russia, the top Iranian diplomat visited Pakistan on Friday followed by his visit to Oman to continue his consultations with Pakistani mediators and Omani officials on the regional developments.

Araghchi also landed back in the Pakistani capital after his visit to Oman earlier on Sunday. He was reported that he would meet with President Vladimir Putin on the Russian visit.

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