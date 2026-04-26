Iran, France foreign ministers hold phone call

In the phone call on Sunday, the Iranian foreign minister briefed his French counterpart on the latest situation and developments related to the ceasefire and diplomatic efforts to end the imposed war, and emphasized the importance of European countries playing a constructive role in this process.

The French diplomat, for his part, emphasized his country's position in supporting the continuation of the diplomatic approach, and expressed hope that with the continuation of the talks, one can witness the establishment of peace in the region.

The Iranian and French ministers also emphasized the continuation of bilateral consultations as well as with other regional parties.

MNA/6812105