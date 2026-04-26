  1. Politics
Apr 26, 2026, 6:25 PM

Araghchi returns to Pakistan

Araghchi returns to Pakistan

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has landed back in Pakistan to hold meetings with Pakistani officials in contiuation of his diplomatic consultations.

Araghchi returned to Pakistan after his visit to Oman and meeting with Omani officials.
Araghchi was in Pakistani capital of Islamabad yesterday to convey Iran's veiws on the regional developments with the Pakistani mediators. 
Issues such as imposing a new legal regime on the Strait of Hormuz, receiving compensation from the aggressors, guarantees on no further military aggression by the warmongers, lifting the naval blockade, etc. are among the issues brought up by Araghchi during his regional consultations.

Local Iranian media have cited informed sources that the minister's return to Islamabad has nothing to do with the nuclear issue.
MNA

News ID 244008

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