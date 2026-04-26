Araghchi returns to Pakistan

Araghchi returned to Pakistan after his visit to Oman and meeting with Omani officials.

Araghchi was in Pakistani capital of Islamabad yesterday to convey Iran's veiws on the regional developments with the Pakistani mediators.

Issues such as imposing a new legal regime on the Strait of Hormuz, receiving compensation from the aggressors, guarantees on no further military aggression by the warmongers, lifting the naval blockade, etc. are among the issues brought up by Araghchi during his regional consultations.

Local Iranian media have cited informed sources that the minister's return to Islamabad has nothing to do with the nuclear issue.

MNA