Average gas prices in US near 2022 levels

Analysis from LendingTree found the national average rose to $4.50 per gallon earlier this week, which marked a 44% bump from the year prior, the NewsNation reported.

“The average monthly price per gallon rose significantly to $4.10 in April 2026 after being at $3.64 in March and $2.91 in February,” the financial marketplace website said. “The last time monthly gas prices were higher was in July 2022, when they averaged $4.56.”

The findings also revealed that April 2026 became the sixth-highest month for gas prices on record, with an average price of $4.10 per gallon. Since 1992, five of the ten months with the highest average gas prices came in 2022.

“Notably, the only other months where average gas prices reached over $4.00 a gallon before April 2026 were June and July 2008, when demand was high but global oil production was low,” said LendingTree.

On average, California boasts the highest average gas price at $6.15 per gallon; behind it sit Washington state and Hawaii. At $3.94 per gallon, Oklahoma has the lowest average gas price currently.

MNA