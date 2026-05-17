Yemen reaffirms unwavering support for resistance, Iran

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi expressed unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people in a message on Sunday, following the assassination of Izz El-Din Al-Haddad, known as Abu Suhayb, by the Israeli regime in Gaza a day earlier.

Houthi emphasized that the assassination is not an isolated incident, but rather part of a broader pattern of aggression against the Palestinian people.

“This incident represents yet another example in the ongoing series of crimes committed by Zionist forces against the people of Gaza, including acts of murder, siege, and numerous offenses against the Palestinian populace in the West Bank, along with assaults on the al-Aqsa Mosque,” he said.

According to Press TV, the Ansarullah leader further reaffirmed Yemen’s steadfast position in supporting the people of Gaza alongside other oppressed Palestinians, as well as the people in Iran, Lebanon, and beyond.

He also articulated a strong belief in an eventual triumph against the Israeli regime’s aggression, saying, “Our trust in God’s victory against this Zionist attack on the Islamic nation is very high.”

“In the end, jihad and confrontation will be for the benefit of the believers; whether its time is long or short, God's victory is near,” Houthi stressed in his message, adding that “He is sufficient for us and the best advocate and helper.”

MNA