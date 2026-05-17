Iran FM urges using BRICS potential to revive multilateralism

In an Instagram post published after his visit to India for the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, Iran’s top diplomat said he held “constructive and useful” bilateral meetings with his counterparts from India, Russia, Malaysia, South Africa, Egypt, Brazil, and Thailand on the sidelines of the gathering.

The Iranian foreign minister also said he held “two valuable meetings” with the Indian prime minister and national security adviser, during which they discussed issues in detail.

Referring to his speeches at the BRICS meeting, Araghchi said that in three separate addresses he explained “the bravery and proud resistance of the great Iranian nation in the recent imposed wars.”

He also pointed to “the inefficiency of the United Nations Security Council in preventing the aggressive and unilateral actions of the United States” and stressed that Iran seeks “a mechanism that genuinely represents all continents and regions of the world.”

“We believe that the capacities of BRICS should be used to rebuild global governance and revive the credibility of multilateralism,” he said.

MNA