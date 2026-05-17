Maintaining energy market stability next lie for warmongering

Denouncing a “new grand lie” being used to justify an “illegal war of choice”, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei noted that the US and the Israeli regime are attempting to portray their actions as efforts to preserve stability in the global energy markets.

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Baghaei said recent narratives claiming that Western military actions are aimed at safeguarding energy security are unfounded and misleading.

He also argued that it was in fact the “reckless warmongering” of the US and the Zionist regime that disrupted diplomatic processes and “deliberately injected insecurity into vital energy routes” through an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran.

“The next grand lie being rolled out to justify their illegal 'war of choice' is the claim that they are 'preserving peace and stability in global energy markets',” the spokesman said.

“In reality, though, it was the reckless warmongering of the US and Israeli regimes that shattered promising diplomatic processes and, through an unprovoked military aggression against Iran, deliberately injected insecurity into vital energy routes — only then to accuse Iran of destabilization, in order to put into practice Goebbels’ infamous dictum: ‘Accuse others of what you yourself are doing’,” Baghaei added.

“This is their familiar, cynical playbook: manufacture crisis and war, then escalate further under the noble banner of 'restoring stability' and 'defending peace’,” he noted.

“’They create a desolation and call it peace.’ Agricola, Tacitus,” the spokesman concluded.

MNA/6832559