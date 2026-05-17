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May 17, 2026, 5:24 PM

Gaza death toll reaches 72,763 since Oct. 7, 2023: ministry

Gaza death toll reaches 72,763 since Oct. 7, 2023: ministry

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has put the number of Palestinians martyred by the Israeli regime since the outbreak of war in the enclave between Hamas and Israel at 72,763.

The ministry also put the number of Palestinians injured in the Israeli aggression in the enclave since October 07, 2023 at 172,664.

A number of six Palestinians were martyred while 19 others were transferred to the hospitals in the Gaza Strip over the past 48 hours, the medical body added.

According to the ministry, a number of victims are still trapped under the rubble and in the streets, and rescue teams have not been able to reach them so far.

Since the ceasefire was implemented on October 11, 2025, the total number of martyrs has reached 871 and the number of injured has reached 2,562.

During this period, the bodies of 776 martyrs have also been pulled out from under the rubble.

Since the beginning of the Zionist regime's genocidal war against Gaza on October 7, 2023, the total number of martyrs has increased to 72,763 and 172,664 others have been injured in this period, the ministry added.

MNA/6832639

News ID 244595

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