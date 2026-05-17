  1. Politics
May 17, 2026, 5:03 PM

Fate of Palestine to be decided by Palestinians: Ghalibaf

Fate of Palestine to be decided by Palestinians: Ghalibaf

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has emphasized that the destiny of the Palestinian people and their land will be shaped by the Palestinians themselves.

In his message issued on the occasion of martyrdom of Izz ad-Din al-Haddad, the commander of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Ghalibaf said that once again, the criminal hand of the bloodthirsty Israeli regime was stained with the blood of a great and unwavering warrior, and at a time when, with the false promises of the notoriously criminal regime, a ceasefire ostensibly prevailed in heroic Gaza, Al-Haddad was martyred along with his wife and daughter by the criminal Israelis.

Al-Haddad spent his life fighting the occupiers on the battlefield or in the prisons of the Zionist tyrants and offered his two sons on this same path, he added.

Undoubtedly, the divine promise is unchangeable, and with the continuation of the path of resistance, the destiny of the Palestinian people and land will be determined by the proud Palestinians, he noted.

Earlier on Saturday, Al-Qassam Brigades announced that al-Haddad was martyred in an Israeli regime airstrike in Gaza City.

This great commander was martyred in an enemy assassination operation in the center of Gaza City, which constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement.

MNA

News ID 244594

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