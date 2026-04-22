Tehran book fair to be held online this year

In the recent meeting of the Book Fair Policy Council, which was held last week for the first time this year in the Iranian calendar (starting on March 21st), the members reviewed a set of proposed plans and options, considering the country's specific conditions, the closure of some publishing factories, and the fact that a significant part of publishers were unable to plan for an in-person presence at the fair due to the imposed war conditions.

The members of the council finally decided that the fail will be held online at the time as the last year at the end of the Iranian month of Ordibehesht.

This is the third time that the Tehran International Book Fair is held virtually after two years in a row during the era of Covid-19 pandemic.

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