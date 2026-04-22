IRGC Navy seizes two violating vessels in Persian Gulf

The IRGC Navy command identified the detained vessels as MSC-FRANCESCA, which it described as linked to the Israeli regime, and EPAMINODES. The IRGC said both ships were intercepted and transferred to Iran's coastline after they violated navigational safety protocols.

The statement declared that disrupting order and safety in the Strait of Hormuz constitutes a "red line" for Iranian forces.

Minutes later, media sources reported that a Greek ship named Euphoria was targeted by the IRGC and is now stranded off the coast of Iran.

No further details were immediately provided regarding the crew or cargo.

MNA