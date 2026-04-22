Tehran strongly rejects sabotage plans in Azerbaijan

The embassy made the remarks in a statement released on Wednesday, following claims made by the security and military institutions of the Israeli regime regarding purported actions by individuals or entities affiliated with Iran against the Zionist regime’s interests, particularly on Azerbaijani soil.

It emphasized that the Israeli regime is persistently attempting to escalate the situation and extend the war into surrounding regions, utilizing disinformation and deceptive tactics commonly referred to as “false flag operations.”

The statement further referred to the actions of the Israeli regime, which has been established through occupation and has committed numerous atrocities against innocent populations to sustain its tenure, Press TV reported.

It went on to say that such assertions are attempts to foment division and animosity between Iran and its neighboring countries, notably Azerbaijan.

The Israeli regime seeks to instigate discord among its neighbors in order to fulfill its own evil goals, the statement added.

The embassy further stated that historical analysis of the Israeli regime’s behavior, including its military aggression against Iran in June 2025 and renewed assaults initiated on February 28, 2026, illustrates a consistent strategy to broaden the conflict’s reach.

It also underscored that available evidence, including suspected drone attacks on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, assaults on port and shipping infrastructures in the Caspian Sea, and efforts to disrupt air and sea routes along with economic activities in the region, supports this agenda.

Given these circumstances, the embassy reiterated the importance of vigilance and counteraction against the conspiratorial and destructive actions of the Israeli regime in fostering the amicable and fraternal relations between Iran and Azerbaijan.

MNA