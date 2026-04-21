Iran Air to resume flights after 50-day hiatus

The first route back into service will be the Tehran-Mashhad corridor.

This flight will resume following the support of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development and upon receipt of the necessary permits from the Civil Aviation Organization and other relevant authorities; the suspension of flights was previously due to the conditions resulting from the recent attacks by the American-Zionist enemy.

According to the announced schedule, flight number 3502 will depart from Tehran to Mashhad at 10:00 AM, and the return flight number 3503 will depart from Mashhad to Mehrabad at 12:30 PM on the same day.

MNA