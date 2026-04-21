Russia lifts flight restrictions over Iranian airspace

The Russian Federation reversed measures that had been in place since late February amid heightened regional tension.

The agency also withdrew its recommendation to Russian airlines to suspend ticket sales for flights to and from the United Arab Emirates.

Rosaviatsiya also said in a statement that it has lifted restrictions on Russian airlines’ flights through Iranian airspace.

Transit flights and flights to Iranian airports may proceed provided they strictly adhere to all recommendations from Iranian aviation authorities, the statement added.

The airspace of several Western Asian countries was closed in late February amid an escalation of conflicts in the region, including a US-Israeli aggression against the Iranian territory.

MNA