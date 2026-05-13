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May 13, 2026, 6:35 PM

US Air Force training jet crashes in Alabama

US Air Force training jet crashes in Alabama

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – A US Air Force training jet crashed on Tuesday in west Alabama with both pilots ejecting safely, military officials said.

Military officials said a T-38 Talon II aircraft from Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi was involved in a “mishap” at noon.

“The cause of the mishap is currently unknown and will be investigated by a Safety Investigation Board,” according to a news release from base officials, Xinhua news agency reported.

The public affairs office at the Columbus Air Force Base said it could not provide information about the condition of the pilots other than to say they safely ejected.

The base is home to the 14th Flying Training Wing, which trains pilots on a variety of aircraft. The T-38 Talon is a supersonic jet trainer, the report added. 

MNA

News ID 244497

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