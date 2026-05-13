Gharibabadi urges BRICS action against US aggression

Gharibabadi, held a series of high-level meetings with counterparts from Indonesia, South Africa, Brazil, India, and Egypt on the sidelines of BRICS Special Representatives and National Coordinators Meeting underway in Brazil on Wednesday.

Gharibabadi detailed Iran’s stance regarding recent military aggression against the Islamic Republic, labeling such actions a violation of international law and the UN Charter. He urged BRICS members to confront unilateralism and hold aggressors accountable for illegal strikes against member states.

MNA