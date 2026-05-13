Gunshots ring out at Philippine Senate

“About 15 shots were fired and we were forced to pull back,” Alindogan said, adding that security forces then ordered the evacuation of the building.

It was not immediately clear who fired the shots.

Philippine Senator Ronald dela Rosa had earlier said he was anticipating his arrest, urging people to come to the legislature to prevent him from being detained and sent to the ICC.

“I am appealing to you. I hope you can help me. Do not allow another Filipino to be brought to The Hague,” dela Rosa said in a video posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

Philippine law enforcement agents were earlier gathering outside the Senate building, Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca said after dela Rosa’s message.

Former police chief dela Rosa, who was the top enforcer of ex-President Rodrigo Duterte’s so-called “war on drugs”, urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday not to hand him over to the ICC, adding that he was ready to face justice at home.

Fearing arrest and hunkered down in his legislative office, dela Rosa said he had faithfully served his country.

The ICC unsealed an arrest warrant on Monday for dela Rosa, dated November, on suspicion of crimes against humanity, the same crimes 81-year-old Duterte is accused of as he awaits trial in The Hague following his arrest last year.

MNA