Intl. scientists urge protecting Iran's varsities from attack

Hundreds of members of the International Union of Scientists have written an open letter to the UN secretary general, director-general of UNESCO, and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, calling for the protection of scientific institutions in Iran, and for the US-Israeli aggressors to be held accountable.

“We, the undersigned academics, researchers, students, and members of the global scholarly community, express our grave concern over at least 21 attacks that have damaged laboratories, universities, hospitals, and other scientific institutions during the ongoing unprovoked USA – Israel's aggression on Iran,” the letter begins.

The US-Israeli aggression targeted Isfahan University of Technology, Iran University of Science and Technology and Amirkabir University of Technology, the letter said.

It added that in another strike on March 31, “one of Iran’s largest pharmaceutical R&D centers, Tofiq Daru, a major producer of anesthetics and treatments for MS and cancer, was targeted and severely damaged.”

Scientific and educational institutions are civilian spaces essential to public health, knowledge, and human survival, and their destruction endangers researchers, students, medical personnel, and the broader public, while causing lasting harm to science and society, the letter noted, according to Press TV.

The letter called on the UN, UNESCO, and relevant international bodies to document the damage caused to these institutions, protect affected scholars and students, and support independent investigations into violations of international humanitarian law.

“We urge the international community to act now to protect scientific infrastructure, defend academic life, and uphold the principle that knowledge-serving institutions must never be treated as expendable in war,” the letter concludes.

MNA