Iran denounces Israeli killing of Lebanese journalist

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Esmaeil Baghaei described the Zionist regime’s killing of the journalist as part of a broader pattern of violence, stressing that targeting journalists constitutes not only a war crime but also a systematic effort to erase populations and advance territorial ambitions.

He called on the international community to fulfill its moral and legal responsibility to the act.

“Amal Khalil is not just a name — she was a voice for the voiceless who are brutalized by the occupying genocidal regime. And like so many before her, that voice is now silenced for telling the truth about the occupying regime's atrocities,” Baghaei underlined.

“Killing journalists is not merely an atrocious war crime; it is part of a cruel erasure of populations and annexation of territories in furtherance of a vicious colonial ambition,” he added.

Lebanon has accused the Israeli regime of crimes against humanity for killing journalist Amal Khalil and wounding her colleague Zeinab Faraj in an airstrike in the village of al-Tayri in southern Lebanon.

Khalil and Faraj were reporting on an earlier Israeli attack on a vehicle on Wednesday, when they were targeted while fleeing towards a building to take shelter.

Khalil was killed in what Lebanese officials described as a “double-tap” strike in al-Tayri.

MNA