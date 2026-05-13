No US weapons to transit Hormuz Strait into reg. bases

“From now on, we will not allow American weapons to transit the Strait of Hormuz and enter regional bases,” Army spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said on Wednesday.

"Any country wishing to transit the waterway must do so under the supervision of Iran’s armed forces, ensuring a “passage without harm,” he said during a ceremony marking the 40th day after the burial of former Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi.

According to Akraminia, the western part of the strait is under the command of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy, while its eastern section is controlled by the Islamic Republic of Iran Army’s Navy.

“This coordinated and synergistic control, while enhancing Iran’s monitoring and sovereignty over the region, will generate revenues for the country up to twice the oil income,” he stated.

The general further asserted that despite two decades of planning by enemies to attack Iran, the country’s armed forces not only maintained their combat capability but also actively thwarted hostile objectives through missile strikes and ground operations.

He noted that in the recent war, all of the enemy’s goals, including the destruction of missile and nuclear capabilities, the fragmentation of the country, and the overthrow of the system, failed.

Akraminia maintained that Iran’s military doctrine is now offensive in nature and any mistake by an enemy will be met with the most severe response.

“After the first revolution that expelled the Shah and the second revolution that expelled America from Iran, today we will expel America from the entire region, and its presence will be eliminated from this region forever,” he said, according to Press TV.

In a separate address on Wednesday in Amol, IRGC Navy Cultural and Psychological Operations deputy Saeed Siahsorani issued a direct warning to the United States and its president, Donald Trump.

“If America and Trump personally want to do something stupid, we will turn the Persian Gulf into the largest blue graveyard of American marines,” Siahsorani said.

He emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz has become the “Strait of the Honor of Islam.”

MNA