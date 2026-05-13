Eurasia system puts into operation at IRICA

The necessary infrastructures have been prepared and ready for implementation for being used by the economic activists in line with the policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration in making customs processes “smart and electronic” with the aim of enhancing the transparency, speed, and predictability of trade procedures, especially within the framework of the implementation of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) inked between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union.

This system has been designed and prepared for operation with the aim of facilitating the use of economic activists from discounts and exemptions predicted within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union Agreement, as well as the systematic management of processes related to certificates of origin and goods covered by this agreement.

Facilitating and accelerating trade processes through electronic declaration and processing of the Eurasian Certificate of Origin and upgrading customs processes from paper to electronic processes, which will not only increase the speed of formalities but also provide greater transparency in the import process and related controls, have been cited as the other important objectives of launching this system, IRICA added.

MNA/6829046