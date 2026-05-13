UAE role in US-Israeli war against Iran ‘categorially harm’

The al-Mustafa International University, a Qom-based international seminary for foreign students, made the remarks in response to an anti-Iran stance adopted by Egypt-based al-Azhar University, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

During the unprovoked war of aggression by a US-Israeli military coalition, launched on February 28, Iran responded in self-defense with countless missile and drone attacks against American and Israeli interests in the region, particularly those in the Persian Gulf states, including the UAE.

However, al-Azhar University appeared critical of Tehran and condemned what it described as Iran’s “unjustified attacks” on the UAE and other Persian Gulf states, calling for an immediate halt to Iran’s retaliation against US assets in Persian Gulf Arab states.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has never initiated any war, and its recent military actions have merely been legitimate, deterrent and defensive responses to attacks carried out against Iran’s security and territorial integrity through the misuse of the territory of certain neighboring countries, including the UAE,” the al-Mustafa International University added in its statement.

It also underscored Iran’s commitment to rationality, diplomacy and the principle of good neighborliness, calling on al-Azhar University to judge developments on the basis of the Holy Qur’an and the Sunnah (Islamic traditions) rather than being influenced by “the media atmosphere and Western-aligned politicians.”

Elsewhere in the statement, the al-Mustafa International University emphasized adherence to Islamic ethics in warfare, according to Press TV.

“In its retaliatory operations, the Islamic Republic of Iran - unlike the criminal conduct of the Israeli regime and its supporters - has not targeted ordinary and innocent civilians or the vital civilian infrastructure of countries, and the legitimate targets of these operations have been US military bases in the region,” it said.

“In cases where the enemy used the facilities of the aforementioned countries to inflict damage on Iran’s infrastructure, reciprocal measures were taken in accordance with the Qur’anic principle of retaliation,” the statement further read.

The university called on all Islamic countries to unite against the American-Zionist enemy, urging intellectuals and elites across the Muslim world to prevent the realization of the divisive conspiracies of hostile powers.

MNA