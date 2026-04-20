Iranian, Iraqi FMs hold phone call

Iraqi Foreign Minister Araghchi and Fuad Hussein spoke by phone on Monday to discuss the latest developments in the region.

The two ministers also spoke by phone after the ceasefire between Iran and the United States came into force alsmost two weeks ago.

In that conversation, the Iranian Foreign Minister praised the firm positions of the authorities, government, and people of Iraq in expressing sympathy, solidarity, and condemnation of the military aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime against the Iranian nation.

The Iranian minister also spoke by phone earlier today with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Russia.

MNA