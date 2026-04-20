  1. Politics
Apr 20, 2026, 10:33 PM

Iranian, Iraqi FMs hold phone call

Iranian, Iraqi FMs hold phone call

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – The Foreign Ministers of Iran and Iraq spoke by phone on Monday.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Araghchi and Fuad Hussein spoke by phone on Monday to discuss the latest developments in the region.
The two ministers also spoke by phone after the ceasefire between Iran and the United States came into force alsmost two weeks ago. 
 In that conversation, the Iranian Foreign Minister praised the firm positions of the authorities, government, and people of Iraq in expressing sympathy, solidarity, and condemnation of the military aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime against the Iranian nation.
The Iranian minister also spoke by phone earlier today with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Russia.
MNA

News ID 243829

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