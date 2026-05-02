Iran FM Araghchi hails Iraq for nominating al-Zaidi as PM

In a congratulatory message addressed to Iraq’s Coordination Framework and Prime Minister-designate Ali Faleh al-Zaidi on his X account, Iran's top diplomat welcomed the decision by the council of major Iraqi Shiite parties to introduce a prime minister.

“I welcome the Coordination Framework’s selection to introduce the prime minister and congratulate my dear brother Ali Faleh al-Zaidi on this mission. I wish him success in forming the government and serving the people of Iraq,” Iran’s top diplomat wrote.

The foreign minister also stated that Iran reaffirms its respect for Iraq’s sovereignty and its support for political stability, development, and the strengthening of cooperation in line with the interests of the two nations.

MNA