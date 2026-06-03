  1. Politics
Jun 3, 2026, 10:50 AM

Araghchi congratulates Azerbaijan on national day

Araghchi congratulates Azerbaijan on national day

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi congratulated Azerbaijan on its national day in a message to counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday.

In the message, Araghchi said the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have always enjoyed friendly relations based on mutual respect, stemming from the deep historical, religious, and cultural values of the two neighbouring Muslim nations.

"It is gratifying that the leaders of both countries have persistently worked to realise the dreams and aspirations of our peoples, and as a result, relations between our countries have progressed day by day," Araghchi wrote.

He expressed satisfaction that this dynamic development process is strengthening and accelerating, covering various issues and common interests at the bilateral, regional, and international levels. He also wished the government and people of Azerbaijan happiness and prosperity.

MNA

News ID 245009

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News