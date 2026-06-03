Araghchi congratulates Azerbaijan on national day

In the message, Araghchi said the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have always enjoyed friendly relations based on mutual respect, stemming from the deep historical, religious, and cultural values of the two neighbouring Muslim nations.

"It is gratifying that the leaders of both countries have persistently worked to realise the dreams and aspirations of our peoples, and as a result, relations between our countries have progressed day by day," Araghchi wrote.

He expressed satisfaction that this dynamic development process is strengthening and accelerating, covering various issues and common interests at the bilateral, regional, and international levels. He also wished the government and people of Azerbaijan happiness and prosperity.

MNA