Feb 27, 2026, 5:27 PM

Iran, Iraq FMs stress cooperation for regional security

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed regional and international developments in a telephone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday.

In the telephone conversation, Iran's Foreign Minister briefed his Iraqi counterpart on the progress of the Iran-US nuclear talks.

Also, the importance of continuing close consultations between regional countries to preserve regional peace and stability was emphasized in the call. 

Earlier today, Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty held a telephone conversation to discuss latest developments in the region.

Iran’s top diplomat briefed the Egyptian foreign minister about the latest status of indirect talks between Iran and the United States after the Thursday talks in Geneva. 

