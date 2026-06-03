  1. Politics
Jun 3, 2026, 1:23 PM

Baghaei:

US claims cannot distract world from crimes against Iran

US claims cannot distract world from crimes against Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman rejected allegations made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio against Iran, saying Washington’s claims cannot obscure the realities of its actions against Iranians.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Baghaei reacted to remarks by Rubio, raised during a congressional hearing, in which the US secretary of state accused Iran of seeking to assassinate American officials.

The Iranian spokesman wrote, “Every accusation is a confession!”

“Playing victim can not whitewash your harrowing war crimes and crimes against humanity against the Nation of Iran,” he added, referring to the American strikes on the Iranian cities of Minab and Lamerd and on the Iranian Navy’s Dena destroyer during the US-Israeli unprovoked war of aggression.

MNA

News ID 245012

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