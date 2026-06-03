US claims cannot distract world from crimes against Iran

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Baghaei reacted to remarks by Rubio, raised during a congressional hearing, in which the US secretary of state accused Iran of seeking to assassinate American officials.

The Iranian spokesman wrote, “Every accusation is a confession!”

“Playing victim can not whitewash your harrowing war crimes and crimes against humanity against the Nation of Iran,” he added, referring to the American strikes on the Iranian cities of Minab and Lamerd and on the Iranian Navy’s Dena destroyer during the US-Israeli unprovoked war of aggression.

MNA