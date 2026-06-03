Army pledges unrelenting defence of Iran

In a statement, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran said the Iranian nation has drawn on the teachings of the two late leaders of the Islamic Revolution and relied on its faith, insight, unity, and spirit of resistance to withstand sanctions, aggressions, and enemy conspiracies.

"Iran safeguards its independence, security, territorial integrity and national dignity, and continues on the path of progress and strength," the statement said.

The army emphasised that it has never neglected its efforts to defend the ideals of the Revolution's leaders, and that it stands ready against any enemy seeking to harm the Iranian people.

The declaration comes as a draft memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States remains under review in Tehran, and as Iranian forces continue to control transit through the strategic Strait of Hormuz while maintaining high readiness levels.

MNA