Russia reiterates support for Cuba amid external pressure

Moscow expresses its solidarity with and support for Cuba amid unprecedented external pressure on the country’s people, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a message to Raul Castro, a leader of the Cuban Revolution, who turned 95 on Wednesday.

"Dear Comrade Raul, please accept our heartfelt congratulations on your 95th birthday. Your life has been an outstanding example of unwavering dedication to your country, your people, and the ideals of the Cuban Revolution. For millions of people around the world, you remain a symbol of resilience, courage, love for the country, and indomitable will," the message reads, TASS reported.

"Given the unprecedented external pressure the Cuban people are facing, we would like to reiterate our steadfast solidarity with and support for your country," Lavrov emphasized.

MNA