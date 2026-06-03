Israeli strikes kill 11 in southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in the village of Deir El Zahrani near Nabatieh, according to local reports.

Two Palestinians from the Rashidieh camp were killed in an airstrike on the Maamoura road in the area of al-Housh near Tyre.

Six people were killed in the al-Housh strike alone, four of them Syrian nationals and two Palestinians, the ministry said.

Al Jazeera reported that an Israeli drone also struck the coastal highway between Khaldeh and Naameh in Mount Lebanon, south of Beirut. Warplanes carried out additional attacks on the villages of Adsheet, Siddiqin, and Kfar Tebnit, with the strikes on Adsheet and Siddiqin each marking the second time those locations were hit in recent days.

MNA