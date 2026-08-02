Nikol Pashinyan reappointed as Armenia’s prime minister

The presidential decree, published on the presidency’s website on Sunday, announced the appointment in accordance with Article 149 of Armenia’s constitution.
Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party secured a parliamentary majority in the June vote, paving the way for him to remain head of government.
Under Armenia’s constitution, the previous government resigns after the first sitting of a newly elected National Assembly but continues to serve in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed.
MNA
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