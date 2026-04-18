Iran seeking regional peace: President Pezeshkian

In a televised interview on Friday, Masoud Pezeshkian said, “We are by no means seeking trouble in the region; rather, we seek peace. We defend our country’s integrity with dignity and remain committed to the legal and official frameworks we must uphold. We hope the opposing side understands this as well.”

“As the martyred Leader of the Revolution had stated, Iran has never sought nuclear weapons. We do not seek unrest or assassination in the region. Instead, it is our enemies who have made the country and the region insecure by assassinating and martyring military commanders, scientists, politicians, and students, thereby making themselves loathed in the eyes of the world,” the president clarified.

Referring to the damage inflicted on the country’s infrastructure during the Israeli-American war, Pezeshkian noted, “When we resolve to stand and fight the enemy, we must also accept the consequences of war and endure its hardships. Resolving the problems and damages caused by war requires the steadfastness of all people.”

MNA