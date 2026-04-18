VP stresses Hormuz management to help with sanctions removal

“Contrary to some legal claims, management of the Strait of Hormuz falls in Iran’s authorization. The Iranian nation has not pursued this right out of its decency so far, but after the third imposed war (which started on Feb. 28 and continued for 40 days), we took over this management. Iran’s role in this area will be different from the past,” Aref said on a visit to Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) as well as the Iranian railway organization on Saturday.

Referring to the importance of managing transit in the Strait of Hormuz, the vice president said, “If we have this management [over Hormuz], we will be able to resist any sanctions, although the end of this war will be accompanied by the end of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He stressed the people’s continued turnout to the streets in support of the Islamic Establishment, adding that the country will rebuild the damaged parts and soon will celebrate its victory in the imposed war.

He added, that "Iran has friendly and brotherly relations with the countries of the southern Persian Gulf, but if these countries allow their territory to be used against Iran's interests, they will receive a decisive response, and of course, we hope they learn a lesson from the punishment they received."

MNA/ISN1405012915582