Transfer of Iran’s enriched material to US never considered

Baghaei made the remarks in an interview with Iranian state TV on Friday night, addressing the latest status of negotiations between Tehran and Washington and the outcome of Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir’s recent visit to Tehran.

Asked about comments made by US President Donald Trump and other officials regarding negotiation details, Baghaei said Tehran does not respond to the views expressed by American authorities, stressing that Iran focuses solely on its own objectives.

The senior Iranian diplomat underlined that progress toward an agreement will only be acknowledged when Tehran determines that its national interests, rights, and red lines are fully protected. The relevant governing bodies, he added, will make that assessment.

Baghaei said the framework of the current ceasefire understanding is clear and covers a two‑week period. Recent exchanges, he noted, are intended to enable conditions for a complete end to the conflict. No discussions on extending the ceasefire have been held so far, and Iran’s efforts, along with Pakistan’s mediation, remain centered on ensuring Iran’s interests and ending the war.

Commenting on the outcome of the Pakistani military delegation’s two‑day talks in Tehran this week, the spokesperson stated that both sides clarified remaining gaps and identified areas where bilateral or border‑related solutions may be possible. He said the discussions differed from previous rounds, which were focused on nuclear issues, whereas the current agenda relates to ending the conflict and includes broader topics such as the Strait of Hormuz.

MNA/IRN86130218