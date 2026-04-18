Strait of Hormuz has returned to previous state: MP

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Azizi wrote, “We warned you [US officials], you did not pay attention! Now enjoy the return of the Strait of Hormuz’s situation to its previous state.”

It is time to obey the new maritime regime in the Strait of Hormuz, he said, adding, “The new maritime framework, governing the Strait of Hormuz, must be complied with the Iranian rule, so that Iran determines this framework, not social media posts.”

In the new instruction, only the commercial ships are allowed to pass through the designated routes with permission of the Iranian Armed Forces, especially the naval forces, and after paying the tolls as inalienable right of the Iranian people.

If the Americans want to create the slightest disturbance to the Iranian ships, this decision can easily be changed, Azizi warned.

In a statement on Saturday, the spokesman for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz is under strict control of the Iranian Armed Forces and will remain in its previous operational state.

MNA/6803558